ADI | Snap One Extends Outdoor Entertainment with Full Sun 4K Smart TVs

ADI | Snap One unveiled the new SunBrite Solis outdoor 4K smart TV series engineered specifically for placement in direct sunlight. The series was designed to deliver enhanced image quality, better durability, and improved connectivity.

“SunBrite’s new Solis TVs are a step forward in outdoor entertainment,” said Jason Winchester, SVP chief product officer. “They combine all the advanced features our integrators expect with several key innovations, including improved brightness, anti-glare screens, and enhanced durability. With Solis, customers can install outdoor TVs anywhere—even in full sunlight—without sacrificing performance or longevity. These feature advancements also come with improved price points which make the new Solis SunBrite desirable.

Combining SunBrite’s IP55-rated weatherproof durability with Eco Bright Outdoor Technology, the Solis TVs feature 1,500 nits of 4K60 brightness, ensuring clear visuals even in direct sunlight. The innovative High TNI Eco Bright Outdoor Tech improves screen performance in adverse temperatures and direct sunlight ensuring display functionality.

The Solis series offers an array of installer-friendly features that enhance the installation experience for integrators. The redesigned media bay includes brand new features like a 110V AC outlet and multiple mounting points to easily power and secure devices, enabling easy integration of AV accessories such as streaming devices and media players. The TV’s robust design accommodates versatile streaming with webOS smart interface along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, voice control, and advanced integration with the OvrC Pro platform for remote monitoring, diagnostics, and system management.

“With Solis, our customers can confidently deliver high-quality outdoor viewing experiences for any environment, whether it’s a sunny patio, poolside lounge, or rooftop deck,” Winchester added. “These TVs not only meet the unique viewing requirements of every customer and the diverse needs of different regions, but also reinforce Snap One and ADI’s commitment to innovation and quality.”