ISE 2024 Info: Epson, PIXERA, Black Box Plan to Light Up Barcelona, Big Listen Technologies News

Get ready Pro AV-ers. ISE 2024 is coming. We'll keep you up to date on the latest product information and company news and insights on the road to Barcelona.

Today, check out ISE info from Epson, AV Stumpfl, Black Box, Listen Technologies, and SDVoE Alliance.

Epson to Reveal New Applications for Range of Projectors

Epson will showcase its full range of projectors and visual communication technology on stand J100, Hall 3. Attendees will witness a variety of applications covering arts and entertainment, education, corporate life, retail, leisure and culture.

Umbrella projection highlight : The latest immersive projection feature—a giant umbrella that unfolds in a cascade of vivid Technicolor in celebration of festivals around the world.

Umbrella projection highlight : The latest immersive projection feature—a giant umbrella that unfolds in a cascade of vivid Technicolor in celebration of festivals around the world.

Its smallest and lightest 4K high lumens projector: Announced in early 2023, the EB-PQ2220B is packed with Epson's patented technologies and uses the same 4K-quality interchangeable range of lenses as the existing EB-PU series. Its small size and weight means a reduction in waste from packaging and lower costs for transport, storage, and installation. Building on the success of its EB-PU2200 series, Epson's new ultra-lightweight, compact high-lumens projector offers easy installation and set-up, simplified maintenance, and stunning image quality.

Epson projectors for enhanced corporate experiences: In partnership with Purple Digital Storytelling, Epson will demonstrate the power of projection across a range of business activities from presentations, digital showrooms and sales pitches to product training, employee onboarding and large company gatherings. Epson's advanced projector technology together with Purple's Hyro 3D software can immerse company employees and visitors in engaging, interactive and highly professional digital content. Epson will also host a demonstration of Microsoft Teams Front Row, showing innovative, immersive and inclusive layouts for hybrid meetings that makes remote attendees feel like they're in the room using Epson 4K projectors that create the ultimate meeting room experience.

The Epson Interactive Teaching System: See the wrap-around, self-standing solution featuring three EB-770Fi interactive, ultra-short-throw projectors. It offers endless possibilities for immersive, interactive teaching.

Interchangeable lenses: Epson will also display its projector lens line-up on stand, revealing its extensive range of flexible, versatile, interchangeable lenses. Epson offers unparalleled lens compatibility, with the same 4K-quality range of lenses available for projectors from 6,000 to 20,000 lumens brightness. This includes its LX Series of ultra-short-throw lenses which are compatible up to 30,000 lumens and capable of projecting a 200-inch image from just 1.5m.

AV Stumpfl to Present AnyShape Projection Screen Technology

(Image credit: AV Stumpfl)

AnyShape technology makes it possible to order custom-built projection screens with a great variety of different frame shapes. The ability to build frame shapes that are not rectangular like circles, rounded edges or semi circles, can change the way in which designers creatively use projection surfaces.



AV Stumpfl‘s screens team will also introduce their new 21:9 products in the form of the latest MonoBlox mobile projection screen system at stand 3A500.



The black projection screen surface material BLACKPEAK will also be shown at ISE, which offers black levels and sharp contrast ratio, even in settings with ambient light. Unlike white projection screen surfaces, AV Stumpfl’s innovative projection screen surface is also very inconspicuous during the moments when no content is being projected, making it a great choice for fixed installations.

One of the most important aspects of AV Stumpfl’s PIXERA version 2.0 is its multi-user workflow capability, which allows media server operators to be much more flexible and efficient when working on complex installations or show environments.



Users now have granular control over how they collaborate on PIXERA projects. They can opt to share only a single portion, such as a projection warp or editing a compositing timeline, or they can open up the entire project to the other users connected to the system.



Another important new PIXERA feature is “Content Remapping." Projection mapping challenges that are best handled at the actual content level can be easily mastered with this new feature.



New N+1 backup options and dry client programming capabilities are additional PIXERA 2.0 software features that will be presented at ISE.



Another new development is the powerful GEN 2 hardware for PIXERA one and PIXERA two servers, that will be shown at ISE for the first time, including the PIXERA two RS. This powerful and pre-configured version of the highly successful PIXERA two hardware system is perfect for cross rental scenarios.



The PIXERA team will also share their latest developments related to the new SMPTE 2110 standard.

Black Box to Debut EmeraldAV WALL

(Image credit: Black Box )

In the new Black Box EmeraldAV WALL, making its official debut at ISE 2024, KVM unites with AV. Designed to meet user requirements for more effective collaboration, this solution enables seamless interoperability with Emerald KVM-over-IP systems while also supporting non-KVM environments. EmeraldAV WALL complements Emerald® DESKVUE, making it easy to display a single source from an Emerald system on a video wall for viewing by a larger group. The solution directly supports a 2x2 video wall while allowing for the expansion in the number of supported monitors through additional units.

Listen Technologies, Ampetronic to Showcase Auracast-Based Assistive Listening Solution

(Image credit: Listen Technologies)

Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, a provider of audio induction loop systems, are developing the first complete installed assistive listening system utilizing Auracast broadcast audio technology. This will be the first new product Listen Technologies and Ampetronic bring to market together since announcing their partnership and creation of a single source for innovative and accessible audio solutions.

Auracast is a new standard for Bluetooth Low Energy audio. It can broadcast audio to unlimited numbers of receivers and hearing aids simultaneously without always needing to pair to a transmitter first. This enables use of Bluetooth as a wide area assistive listening technology. Auracast is expected to be available in many new hearing aids, earbuds, and headphones in the future.

Ampetronic and Listen Technologies are Auracast collaboration partners in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), contributing to standards development and interoperability testing. Ampetronic and Listen Technologies have also collaborated with leading hearing aid manufacturers, microphone manufacturers, and audio infrastructure companies to deliver a robust and reliable technology platform for installation in public environments.

The new solution includes networked installation transmitters for multi-channel broadcast for any size space, with the option for open or secure transmission. The solution also will include dedicated receivers and charging bases. Most venues will use the dedicated receivers so end users without Auracast certified devices can access the audio and fulfill local accessibility requirements. A complete line of accessories will also be available, including headphones, neck loops, and network management and configuration software.

SDVoE Alliance to Showcase Interoperability of the SDVoE Ecosystem

Visit the SDVoE Alliance in stand 5B10 will see a new booth concept, featuring SDVoE Alliance members, to highlight the interoperability of the SDVoE ecosystem.

“Traditional AV-over-IP solutions do not boast the interoperability required for today’s professional AV applications,” said Stephane Tremblay, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “A few AV-over-IP solutions, particularly the FPGA-powered devices, are touted as adaptable, but they can’t fully solve interoperability. The SDVoE Alliance unites ecosystem partners under a single banner to foster collaboration and empower interoperability for a global customer base. We are excited to collaborate with our members, including DVI Gear and Titlis, to showcase the interoperability and limitless capabilities of SDVoE technology at ISE 2024.”

At ISE 2024, the SDVoE Alliance will unveil a new booth concept to showcase the interoperability of the SDVoE ecosystem through various manufacturer partners. DVI Gear, a Contributing Member, and Beijing Titlis Technology (Titlis), an Adopting Member, will participate in showcasing the interoperability of their technologies. DVI Gear, a supplier of digital connectivity solutions for a wide range of professional display applications, will showcase DisplayNet, an AV-over-IP signal distribution leveraging SDVoE technology to switch, extend and distribute uncompressed AV signals in real-time. Titlis, an integrated service provider specializing in scientific research and development, large-scale production, and sales and service for control center and dispatching command signal cooperation systems, will participate with high-fidelity video distribution systems for security operations centers.

SDVoE enables interoperability by allowing seamless upgrades and expansions without eliminating existing technology. An SDVoE system can be configured and reconfigured entirely via software, specifically SDVoE’s intuitive API, to suit a system owner’s ever-evolving business needs. As a result, the interoperability of SDVoE provides consultants, designers, integrators, and end users with the confidence to know that products will be available when needed. The SDVoE Alliance’s network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.