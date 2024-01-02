ISE 2024 Info: PPDS, Snap One, Studio Technologies Ready to Dazzle Barcelona

Get ready Pro AV-ers. ISE 2024 is coming. We'll keep you up to date on the latest product information and company news and insights on the road to Barcelona.

Today, check out ISE info from PPDS, Snap One, Studio Technologies, Datapath, and Wharfdale Pro.

PPDS to Reveal New Products, Markets, and Partnerships

(Image credit: PPDS)

Continuing PPDS’ Open2 approach, with zero barriers of entry to view and experience its solutions, team members will be on hand at stand 3P500 to answer questions, provide live demonstrations, and deliver a plethora of important business announcements that will guide and define PPDS’ market strategy in 2024 and beyond. A number of panel discussions offering insight into trends and new technologies will also be open to all visitors, with a direct correlation to new solutions being unveiled.

As with previous years, the Philips stand will be divided into a series of dedicated, digitally activated zones, showcasing the benefits and capabilities of its latest Philips Professional Displays, as well as new firsts. These will include dvLED, interactive, digital signage, ePaper displays, and professional TVs, each tailored to deliver business solutions across the vertical markets, including retail, education, corporate, hospitality, transportation, plus food and beverage, and others.

While full details will be confirmed at the show, PPDS can reveal that, among this year’s big announcements at the show, will be the launch of a new series of professional TVs, a further extension to its ePaper portfolio, together with new dedicated hardware and software, adding extra levels of quality and affordability for the hospitality and healthcare markets.

The company will also be announcing a major extension of its product portfolio and capabilities in the global market, with the introduction of two brand new lines of high impact dvLED displays.

ISE 2024 will also provide an opportunity for visitors to experience the latest working examples of PPDS’ sustainability strategy, and solutions announced at the back end of 2023 and ahead of ISE 2024, which will be debuting to the public for the first time, including the newly announced 32-inch Philips Tableaux 5150 (a full color ePaper display, featuring E Ink’s Spectra 6 technology and augmented with Android, and PPDS Wave capabilities) and the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign, offering 4K picture quality, using just half the power (and running costs) compared to other market models of the same size. The new 4K Philips Signage 4650 Modular D-Line, plus the new Philips SoundBar for Philips MediaSuite TVs, will also be on display following recent unveilings.

PPDS will be donating €20 to a Barcelona-based charity partner for every person who registers for ISE 2024 using the unique Philips code 1RSHCRQR and who then has their badge scanned at the Philips stand reception desk activating their donation during the show. Those who do so will also be entered into a prize draw for an FC Barcelona experience, including match tickets, with PPDS.

Snap One and Control4 to Promote New Solutions and Expanded Integrations

(Image credit: Snap One)

Snap One will showcase its expanding ecosystem of business opportunities anchored by Control4 and the revenue-creating possibilities offered through OvrC remote monitoring and management. Integrators can demo a broad variety of Snap One control, AV, lighting, security, power management, and networking solutions at stand 2L130.

Snap One’s booth will highlight how its integrated ecosystems empower industry pros to design and deliver easy-to-use control, remote management, media distribution, and security systems that make their jobs easier and promote greater productivity as well as end customer satisfaction, which in turn boosts profitability.

Booth visitors will be able to see and sample leading products in multiple categories, including Control4 and OvrC remote management solutions, Araknis enterprise-grade networking gear, Luma and ClareVision security and surveillance systems, Binary MoIP media distribution products, 230V WattBox power control devices, Strong racks, Wirepath wiring, and theater-quality speakers and audio components from Episode and Triad. Snap One experts will also be on hand to discuss recent enhancements such as support for DANTE audio and DALI lighting, as well as dealer-focused initiatives including a new Authorized Education Centre program.

A large portion of the booth will be dedicated to the advanced Control4 smart home system, which fully supports KNX integrations and enables Partners to seamlessly take advantage of all KNX-enabled solutions within the Control4 ecosystem. In addition to experiencing the ease-of-use, compatibility, chic design and expandability of the system, booth visitors can learn about the new UI features of the Control4 Halo and Halo Touch remotes, the latest CORE controllers, customer empowerment tools, Vibrant Linear Lighting with color control and OvrC integration for remote system configuration and maintenance.

Additional key products on display will include Triad Soundbars & Subwoofers and Episode Landscape speakers as well as new Episode 70V commercial amplifiers and MoIP amplifiers, Araknis’ cutting-edge switches, hubs and WAPs that offer up to 10Gbps speeds, Luma’s expansive X20 family of NDAA-compliant surveillance cameras and NVRs, as well as the new Luma Insights platform integrated with AI, and the value-centric surveillance and security solutions offered by ClareVision. Every product at the booth can be integrated with the Control4 system.

The Snap One booth will also demonstrate the advanced remote system control and management capabilities of 230V WattBox power products with native OvrC integration, which provides a simple, powerful ecosystem to offer subscription monitoring services and grow recurring revenue. Visitors can see the refreshed design of Triad’s pro-level home theater and media room audio products and learn how Partners can install simple, flexible and cost-effective AV networks using Binary’s MoIP 960 Series and Araknis multi-gig switches.

Studio Technologies Introduces Model 201 Interpreter’s Console

From small meetings to live events, tools for interpretation are important in today’s global AV and broadcast industries, with specialized personnel required to manage single and multi-language feeds. Studio Technologies will be unveiling a device specifically designed for interpretation use. The Model 201 Interpreter's Console is a Dante audio-over-Ethernet-enabled unit that is suitable for use in single or multi-language situations both locally or in off-site/remote applications and will debut at ISE 2024 (stand CS530, Congress Square).

The Model 201 creates a complete interpreter position and includes both standard features as well as advanced functionalities that are not typically provided by "off-the-shelf" interpretation equipment. The Model 201 includes the ability to create two independent interpretation audio channels. Configuration choices allow a variety of audio content to be included in the interpretation audio; content that can be automatically muted or dimmed (reduced in level) when interpretation is active. This is especially important for off-site or Internet streaming applications.

A dual-channel (stereo) headphone output can be configured to meet the needs of the interpreter. This includes selecting the audio sources, channel routing, and sidetone (confidence) signal operation. A set of buttons and rotary controls allow the user to establish the site-specific operating condition they desire.

Latest Control Room Developments Drive Datapath Debuts at ISE

(Image credit: Datapath)

In the face of the increasing number of control room challenges, Datapath (stand 3R100) has increased both its hardware and software portfolio for its Aetria solution, an integrated platform for control rooms of any size.

Visitors to Datapath’s booth will get a first look at Aetria Touch, a dedicated tablet device that provides finger-tip control of video walls, along with the VSNMini 300—a modern personal video wall controller with slick, compact aesthetics on the outside, but with all the critical components and heavyweight processing power expected in mission-critical environments on the inside.

Aetria Touch is Datapath’s touch panel for Aetria installations. The 10.1-inch tablet will be available for customers from Q2, with two distinct user modes of operation. Pre-packaged with Basic mode, users will be able to open pre-set layouts on video walls, whilst customers upgrading their environment to Advanced mode will encompass a full touch-based user interface, allowing greater control with features such as source drag and drop, layout design, scaling of content windows and video wall zoom capability.

An addition to Datapath’s VSN processor range, the VSNMini 300 gets its first public showing at ISE 2024. For use either as a Personal Video Wall controller/Workstation within an Aetria environment or as a standalone video wall controller for small installations, the VSNMini 300 provides the modern aesthetics with industrial-grade components that customers require.

Visitors to Datapath’s ISE booth can witness a replicated Control Room in action, showing how the TX100 complements the existing Aligo RX100 single receiver and provides cost-effective and convenient HD support. Improving KVM ability, multi-head Groups are now supported in Aetria Workstation for Aligo devices. This enables the ability to display singular or multi-headed group sources on Aetria Workstation with full keyboard and mouse control.

Wharfedale Pro to Demo WLA-210XP Line Array and live WLA-1

(Image credit: Wharfdale Pro)

Wharfedale Pro has announced its return to ISE 2024 with an impressive list of product launches and updates. Sharing booth B100 in Hall 7 with Spanish distributor, Kinson, Wharfedale Pro will be focusing on solutions for both live and installation audio and celebrating the launch of two new product ranges: the WLA-210XP Line Array System and T-Sub active subwoofers.

The centerpiece of the Wharfedale Pro booth will be the WLA-210XP Line Array System, which will be flown on the stand. This dual 10-inch passive array features the Wharfedale Pro EVO-Fold waveguide and custom phase plugs to deliver a consistent off-axis frequency response. Combined, these features lead to a huge reduction in the usual phase issues suffered by traditional two-way line arrays caused by the physical distance between drive units.

Wharfedale Pro will also be launching its new 18-inch T-SUB-AX18B, the latest addition to its T-SUB family of active subwoofers. “The T-SUB-AX18B has been designed to work perfectly with active tops such as our Tourus, Titan and Typhon series,” explained Alex Lane, applications and solutions manager at Wharfedale Pro. “It delivers 900 W continuous and is finished in our new polyurea Tough-Tone paint.”

A key focus for Wharfedale Pro across the past 12 months has been its new DP amplifier series. At ISE, the team will be highlighting the recently updated DP-F, DP-N and DP-4035i multi-channel amplifiers at their dedicated on-booth Amplifier Zone, alongside the new SC-26X Versadrive Loudspeaker Management System.