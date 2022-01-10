ISE 2022 Establishes COVID Safety Guidelines

[ Breaking News: ISE 2022 Postponed ]

The following is from ISE's official KEEPING YOU SAFE AT ISE 2022, page.

Venue entry requirements and safety measures

Following our successful events in both Barcelona and London in 2021, we will again be deploying Covid safety measures to ensure each other’s safety. For ISE 2022, these will involve the use of our new ISE app.

Anyone that wants to enter Fira Gran Via during the four days of ISE 2022 (1-4 February) must have a validated badge on the ISE 2022 app. Once you have registered for the show, in order to get your badge validated, you will need to upload one of the following to the app in either English or Spanish:

>> Proof of vaccination against COVID-19

>> Proof of recovery from COVID-19, or

>> Proof of a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test

People who upload proof of a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test are granted access to ISE 2022 for the day they have tested negative plus the following day. Once this has expired, a new proof of a negative PCR or Rapid Antigen Test must be uploaded.

Once uploaded, these documents will be validated by our medical partner Quiron Salut prevencion.

ISE 2022 – the official show app will be available to download from app stores from 17 January.

Testing

As there will be no on-site testing facility at ISE 2022, ISE has ensured that all hotels booked via bnetwork will offer the following Covid testing options, on request:

>> Booking an appointment at a nearby testing facility centre

>> Booking an appointment for test laboratory staff to come to the hotel to carry out a test

Testing facilities can also be found at the following locations near Fira de Barcelona – Gran Via:

>> Quiron – Avinguda Josep Tarradellas, 34, 08029 Barcelona

>> Synlab – Asinsa Centre Medic, Numancia 47-49, Ent. 1, 08029 Barcelona

>> Quiron – Carrer de Provenza, 319, 08037 Barcelona

>> Quiron – Carrer del Rosselló, 484, 08025 Barcelona

For an overview of facilities in and around the city of Barcelona, please see the following links:

Quiron

Synlab

COVID Protocols at ISE 2022

The following measures will apply during ISE 2022:

>> Face masks must be worn in indoor spaces, as well as outdoors.

>> Hand sanitiser will be available throughout the show; exhibitors will provide it on their stands.

>> Exhibitors will store the contact details of each person who visits their stand in a track-and-trace system. Information from this system may be retrieved by the health authorities for track-and-trace purposes only.

>> Social distancing of 1.5m must be observed wherever possible.

>> Protective screens will be placed in temporary structures.

>> Paperless systems and information distribution methods will be used wherever it is reasonable to do so.

Risk Reduction and Safety

Knowing your Covid status is important not only for yourself, but also for those around you. Self-testing is a risk-reduction measure that protects you and others. Testing is critically important, regardless of your vaccination status.

We cannot stress enough the importance of keeping each other safe. So please consider the following suggestions to be of the utmost importance:

>> If you are feeling unwell, or have COVID-19 related symptoms, please stay at home

>> Please test yourself regularly; in case of any doubt, consider taking a PCR or Antigen Test

>> While in Barcelona, please take Catalonia’s COVID-19 health and safety measures into account

For general health and safety information, and also travel information, please visit the Spanish Ministry of Health’s website.