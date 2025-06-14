Official InfoComm 2025 Attendance and Exhibitor Numbers Released

InfoComm 2025, held from June 7 to 13 in Orlando, Florida, welcomed a total of 30,998 verified attendees from 97 countries. International attendance made up 18%. Total registrants for InfoComm 2025 reached 39,579. The show set a record for end-user attendance, representing 35% of verified attendees.

InfoComm 2025 hosted 817 exhibitors showcasing pro AV products and solutions across 400,100 net square feet in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center.

“From the moment the doors opened, the energy at InfoComm was palpable. What was most fulfilling to see was the business being done on the show floor,” said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “We were very intentional about attracting end users to the show—they are [a] critical part of growth for the pro AV, IT, and broadcast ecosystem. They drive product enhancements from manufacturers and push for more innovative technology. Solution providers came out in full force—with product launches and interactive experiences.”

The InfoComm 2025 program was vast—featuring dynamic speakers, education, networking events, and certification exams.

On Wednesday morning, Dang Ly of Universal Destinations & Experiences, Jeff Zabel of Amazon Web Services (AWS), and moderator Todd Hougland of Ripley Entertainment discussed the rising demand for immersive, personalized experiences that blend the digital and physical worlds, like Universal’s Epic Universe. They shared the critical role that cloud infrastructure and AI-powered intelligence play in driving these experiences.

Brad Hintze from Crestron, Eric Hutto of Diversified, Christine Schyvinck from Shure, Jason Antinori from TELUS, and David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA, took the stage on Thursday for a discussion on the future of AV, covering topics from the workplace to collaboration, standards, and AI.

Also on Thursday, the AVIXA Women’s Breakfast drew hundreds of attendees to celebrate the accomplishments of women in pro AV. Technologist Noelle Russell, founder and chief AI officer of the AI Leadership Institute, provided the keynote “Scaling Responsible AI: From Enthusiasm to Execution,” sharing stories from her career, which includes roles with AWS and Microsoft.

Also at the show, several attendees took the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) and Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) exams. A total of 121 attendees earned their CTS at the show – 78 earned their CTS, 22 attained CTS-D (Design), and 21 attained CTS-I (Installation). The total number of CTS holders is now over 14,800. In addition, 10 attendees earned their Audiovisual Network Professional (ANP) certification, bringing the total number of ANP certification holders to 230.

“It was evident this year that the future of the pro AV industry is created here,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “The importance of InfoComm is directly reflected by the quality of attendees who brought their questions and needs to our amazing exhibitor presence.”

For highlights from InfoComm 2025, visit AVIXA TV .

InfoComm 2025 is sponsored by Headline Partner Shure Incorporated.

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2025, visit the InfoComm room on AVIXA Xchange , a unique community for the AV industry that connects thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

InfoComm 2026 will take place June 13-19 (exhibits 17-19) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.