Registration is Now Open for CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo 2025

CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator Expo (CIX) returns to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from September 3–6, 2025. Serving as the singular destination for technologies that advance entertainment, comfort, and efficiency, registration is now open to industry professionals for this one-of-a-kind event.

With 300-plus exhibitors displaying smart home, commercial integration, luxury audio, home theater, lighting, outdoor living, energy management, security, Work From Home (WFH) and commercial AV technologies and solutions, the combined show promises a broad and compelling showcase of new technologies in addition to insightful keynotes and panels on the most pressing tech-related issues of today. Exhibitors include ADI Global, Crestron, Harman Luxury Audio, Legrand AV, Lutron, Origin Acoustics, Nice, Samsung, Sonance, Sony, and more.

“The lines separating home and work are becoming increasingly blurred, requiring smarter and more flexible systems integration solutions,” said Jason McGraw, group VP for CEDIA Expo/CIX. “Now more than ever, residential and commercial integrators can benefit from the unique experiences offered at CEDIA Expo/CIX. We have it all—whether it’s seeing new products, meeting with manufacturing partners, contrasting and comparing with peers, or gaining insights from industry experts, there’s something for everyone!”

Step onto the show floor at CEDIA Expo/CIX 2025 and immerse yourself in cutting-edge innovations, interactive experiences, and inspiring Smart Stage thought leadership sessions—all in one space. Attendees can also dive into innovation at the Launchpad, which showcases how emerging brands are transforming residential and commercial AV systems. Here, you can discover pioneering products that elevate security, lighting, sound, display, and control technologies.

CEDIA Expo/CIX attendees are also encouraged to attend the CEDIA Education Conference program, running concurrently from September 3-5. Developed and curated by the CEDIA Association, the program features expert-led sessions across multiple tracks, offering practical insights, visionary technology, and business intelligence to help attendees thrive at every stage of their career.