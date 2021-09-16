InfoComm 2021 is using Mobile App, Health Pass by CLEAR

All participants at InfoComm 2021 are required to provide proof of a negative COVID‑19 test result OR proof of full vaccination.

AVIXA has released directions on how to download and use the Health Pass by CLEAR mobile app.

To verify test results and/or vaccination information at InfoComm 2021, AVIXA® is using Health Pass by CLEAR. The CLEAR mobile app, which you can download and use for free, is a secure way for you to upload your information so you don’t have to bring your vaccination card or paper test results with you.

HOW TO USE THE CLEAR APP

To verify test results and/or vaccination information at InfoComm 2021, AVIXA is using Health Pass by CLEAR. (Image credit: AVIXA)

Step 1: Download the CLEAR app and enroll.

Step 2: Select Health Pass and confirm code IC21ATTENDEE or find us under the Event tab, scroll down to Conference section and select InfoComm2021.

Step 3: Select the health screening verification you will be providing: Negative COVID test or COVID vaccine; then follow the prompts to verify your CDC Vaccine Card or link to your test provider.

We encourage all attendees to have your information uploaded into the app at least 24 hours before arriving at InfoComm.

Visit website for detailed instructions on how to use the CLEAR app.

Trust and transparency are CLEAR’s top priority, and with Health Pass, users are always in control of their health information. Personal information is only used to deliver a frictionless and secure experience with CLEAR and AVIXA. You can read more details about this in CLEAR’s Privacy Policy.

Please note: You are not required to use the CLEAR app, but use of the app will make your experience onsite at InfoComm go more smoothly.

If you have any questions about enrolling in CLEAR, please reach out to clientservices@clearme.com or tap “Get In Touch” in the app for assistance.