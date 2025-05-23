Immersive Experience to Be Topic of Conversation at InfoComm 2025

InfoComm 2025 will present “Experience Economy: How Technology Is Shaping the Next Generation of Immersive Experiences,” a panel discussion featuring leaders working on personalized immersive experiences. On Wednesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. ET, Dang Ly of Universal Destinations & Experiences and Jeff Zabel of Amazon Web Services (AWS) will join moderator Todd Hougland of Ripley Entertainment to share insights from the worlds of theme park, media and entertainment, and gaming that pave the way for immersive entertainment in the digital age.

InfoComm 2025, produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), takes place this June 7-13 (exhibits June 11-13) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“Creating immersive experiences is more important than ever if you want to leave an impression on your audience. In the era of rapidly advancing technology, the pro AV industry has the power to deliver sights and sounds at an incredible level,” said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. “Our panelists from Universal Destinations & Experiences and AWS are positioned at the pinnacle of the convergence of immersive experiences and technology. Their pioneering work will inspire the InfoComm audience to push the boundaries of possibilities.”

Dang Ly serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at Universal Destinations & Experiences in Orlando, Florida. He has led award-winning IT initiatives at Universal Beijing and currently oversees the company’s digital experiences and business operations throughout North America and Asia.

Jeff Zabel joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a wealth of experience as an entrepreneur and business leader with a background in mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering. His work in immersive technology has contributed to numerous cutting-edge technologies such as CarPlay and Android Auto for companies such as BMW and eBay. He currently serves as Global Industry Specialist for AWS.

Todd Hougland is Senior Director, Design and Development at Ripley Entertainment Inc, leading a team of designers, architects, and project managers in the development of numerous Ripley’s projects around the world. He is the current Chair of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Global Professional Development and Certification Committee. His experience encompasses more than 35 years in the global theme park and attractions industry.

