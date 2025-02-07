ISE 2025 by the numbers: Records fall as attendees and exhibitors swarm to Barcelona

Last year, ISE celebrated the 20th anniversary of the show by crushing both exhibitor and attendees records. Those ISE 2024 record-setting numbers were short lived as ISE 2025 proved to be the most successful show to date.

There were an astounding 85,351 unique visitors from 168 countries. That is up from last year's record of 73,891 unique visitors, simply shattering the 2024 mark by over 15% and setting the bar for future ISE shows.

To call ISE 2025, "Bigger. Bolder. Brighter." as the tagline said was selling it short. Check out some more of the numbers from the show:

On the Wednesday, Feb. 5 the show had 59,038 visitors, the highest number ever in a single day beating last year's record-setting Wednesday by 14.4%.

The total number of registrations reached 110,540, topping last year's total of 95,396.

ISE 2025 showcased its highest number of exhibitors with 1,605 (again, topping last year's number of 1,408 by a wide margin) and the largest show floor space by 12% at 92,000 square meters (990,279 square feet), up from 82,000 square meters net in 2024.

Nearly every one of the first three days had 50,000 visitors. Tuesday saw 49,981 (16% increase from last year) and Thursday was up 12% with 49,716.

With Friday's attendance numbers in, there were a reported 185,700 visits across the four days.

“ISE 2025 has surpassed all expectations, setting new milestones in both attendance and innovation," said Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events. "The energy and engagement from our attendees and exhibitors have been truly remarkable. From the dynamic show floor and impactful exhibitor showcases to a content-rich program, this year’s edition has delivered an unmatched experience. We are excited to build on this success and look forward to welcoming everyone back for another inspiring edition in 2026.”

From projection mapping events to live audio demos, ISE 2025 had it all. The new Esports Arena drew raving reviews and new Track sessions on industry trends—jointly curated by AVIXA, CEDIA, and ISE—drew strong interest. It certainly lived up to its "Connection Restored" theme.

"This week was a living example of connections restored. This is what drives our industry forward – professionals coming together to learn from each other and experience the latest innovations,” said AVIXA president and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD. “The AVIXA team was proud to put together a wide-ranging program, from in-depth summits to interactive sessions at Xchange LIVE and broadcast AV on display at the AVIXA TV Studio. ISE goes by in days, but the impact is immeasurable.”