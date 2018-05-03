Digital Signage Federation Announces DSF Europe Leadership

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) and the Digital Signage Federation Europe (DSF Europe) have announced the newly elected leadership for the European Affiliate.

Dirk Huelsermann

Dirk Huelsermann, managing director of STRATACACHE Capital, is the founder and chairman emeritus of DSF Europe. Huelsermann, who has chaired the association since its inception more than nine years ago, said, “With this announcement, the aim is to help rejuvenate DSF Europe and continue to build a solid foundation that works on behalf of our members. The affiliation with the DSF will allow us to offer our members additional educational and professional development opportunities.”

Huelsermann also announced the two newly elected officers of DSF Europe. The new president of DSF Europe will be Simon Jackson, vice president, strategic and vertical sales EMEA, NEC Display Solutions. The new vice president of DSF Europe will be Leif Liljebrunn, president and CEO of ZetaDisplay AB.

Simon Jackson

Jackson said “I would like to thank Mr. Huelsermann for his work on growing this organization. Soon we will be announcing our programming plan for the remainder of 2018 and encourage our members, and potential members, to connect with us at an upcoming event.”

Leif Liljebrunn

Although supported and endorsed by the DSF, the European affiliate operates independently. Their members focus on issues within a specific European context but receive certain benefits from the shared membership. These benefits include access to information and discounts for professional development.