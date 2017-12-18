NEC's Richard Ventura Elected Chair of DSF 2018 Board of Directors

NEC announced that the Digital Signage Federation has elected Richard Ventura, VP of Strategy for NEC Display Solutions, to serve a second consecutive term as Chair of its 2018 Board of Directors.



DSF, the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, also elected other members of its 2018 Board of Directors. Continuing in the Vice Chair role will be Spencer Graham of Real Digital Media. Jeff Kent of Cineplex and Brian McClimans of Peerless-AV will serve as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively. Len Dudis with Grupo Vidanta, who is currently serving as Secretary, will fill a newly created executive committee role, Director of Marketing.

The organization also announced the results of the at-large board elections, which concluded on December 4, 2017. Staying on the board of directors to serve a second two-year term are:

Ryan Cahoy of Rise Vision

Paul Fleuranges of MTA/NYC Transit

Sheldon Silverman of SmartBomb Media Group

Sandi Stambaugh of SYNNEX Corporation

Newly elected at-large board members who will be starting their first two-year term in January are:

Laura Cison of GFX International

Stephanie Gutnik of BroadSign

Dave Haynes of Sixteen:Nine

Randy Dearborn from MGM Resorts and Mark Boidman from Peter J. Solomon Company will be leaving the board at the end of 2017 because their terms of service have concluded. The current DSF board of directors list may be found online.