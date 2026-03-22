Roadmap 2026: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Kim Franklin, Chief Marketing Officer at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

As we look ahead, our focus is clear: Inclusive audio isn’t something you add at the end; it’s something you design from the beginning. At Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, innovation starts with listening: listening to our customers, listening to end users, and listening to the real-world environments where audio access matters most.

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That mindset has shaped how we evolve our products and partnerships. Accessibility is not a checkbox for us; it’s a responsibility. Solutions like Auri, our Auracast-enabled assistive listening system, reflect that philosophy. From the addition of the Auri Neck Loop to the introduction of an Auri transmitter available in black—both direct results of customer feedback—we continue to refine our solutions based on how people actually use them, and not how we assume they should.

Our customers don’t just buy products; they help shape them. Strong relationships with venues, integrators, consultants, and advocacy groups allow us to design technology that feels intuitive, respectful, and inclusive by default. That same approach guides solutions like ListenTALK and ListenWIFI, where simplicity, flexibility, and reliability are essential to delivering meaningful audio experiences across diverse environments.

Innovation, for us, is driven by people and powered by what’s next. Our roadmap is shaped by ongoing dialogue with end users, customers, and partners, ensuring that future solutions continue to raise the bar for accessibility, usability, and thoughtful design. Inclusive audio is built into what’s coming—not added later.