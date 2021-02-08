AVTweeps in Love

With Valentines Day approaching, we asked AV professionals what they love about their job. Here's what they had to say:

Chrissy Sara, CTS-I, Sales Support Engineer, Sony

What I love about my job is two-fold, camaraderie among fellow AV nerds and nerd-ing out on gear and technology. We are all working together to build a better world, and we are all smart enough to know that includes bleeding-edge technology. What better way to be involved in making history than among friends who share a common interest?

(Image credit: Jarrod Hillman)

Jarrod Hillman, CTS, President, Hillman Audio Video

What do I love about my "job"? I don't have a "job." I've been fortunate to be able to leverage my creativity and passions towards people and leadership in the AV industry. I love that I get to work on providing solutions—whether that's with technology or personal development. I love that there is such a tight knit and supportive community surrounding the industry I've decided to call home.

Wallace Johnson, Managing Director, WLJ Consulting

I get to be different things to different people every day. To some, I am a business consultant helping companies with the internal parts of their business. To others, I am a technical producer assisting companies in managing the logistics of executing some pretty awesome events. What I love most about my job is the long-term positive impact I get to make in people's lives while doing what I love to do.



Josh Dorn-Fehrmann, Technical Support Specialist, Meyer Sound

I love that every day is different at Meyer Sound. My colleagues and collaborators are always working on something exciting that will have benefits far beyond our industry. On any given day, I might remotely support a touring rock show, followed by an impromptu "water cooler" discussion on power distribution for a rocket payload test system. The spirit of collaboration has increased since the pandemic. I love that our leaders are listening, and we are adapting.

(Image credit: )

Cory Schaeffer, Director, Alliances & Market Development, QSC

I love what I do because everyone on my team shares the same vision and is dedicated to our mission. We trust, support, and work in sharing ideas for the betterment of the company. The diversity of the work that I do ensures that no day is like the other and I’m always learning.

Clint Hoffman, CEO, Kramer North America

What I love most about my job is the people I get to work with every day. We have such a great team at Kramer US and Kramer Canada, and there is nothing better than competing and winning with a team where everyone does their jobs with enthusiasm and are all also wonderful people.

Megan Zeller, Business Development Director, Peerless-AV

There is so much I love about my job at Peerless-AV. Of course, I love my Peerless-AV family as well as our customers and industry partners. But I also love the challenges that come with finding unique solutions to help customers, like our Bespoke dvLED Mounting Systems. It is amazing to be a part of the process from start to finish. There is great satisfaction in seeing our mounting solutions installed in incredible places.



Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, Synnex

In an industry where relationships are everything, I am fortunate to work alongside a great team, company, and customers everyday who I consider family and friends. I am passionate about helping our customers’ and vendors’ businesses grow and excel, and their success drives me to keep innovating and pushing harder. Also, I love that my job and Synnex provide the opportunity to give back to our community and have some fun along the way!

(Image credit: Charmaine Torruella)

Charmaine Torruella, Global Services Manager, Verrex

I love AV because it allows me to be an adventurer, to explore, and to learn about a variety of solutions and scenarios. A great AV mensch, steve Seidenfrau, once told me there are a million and one ways to integrate a room, and, I have been in love with AV ever since.

Kevin O’Connor, Director of Sales, B2B Division, Sony Electronics

I appreciate the camaraderie, passion, hard work and humor of my colleagues, who make each day enjoyable, even while we’re apart. I’m thankful for my long-lasting relationships with customers and for their continued support. Despite the challenges, my day-to-day responsibilities remain diverse and there are always opportunities to learn and grow for those who are looking for them.