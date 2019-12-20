SCN Hall of Fame 2020: Sandi Stambaugh

Sandi Stambaugh wants you to succeed. Yes, you. Her genuine investment in the well-being of the pro AV industry and the people in it is obvious from a mile away.

“I truly have a strong passion for helping our customers and vendors excel,” said Stambaugh, who is vice president of product management at Synnex. “Seeing the growth a customer or vendor experiences because of a service we put in place or a strategy we helped them execute on motivates me to push harder, do more, and, ultimately, be better.”

Stambaugh got her start in pro AV in late 2008, but by that time she had already been with Synnex for more than five years, working in product management. Stambaugh and the Synnex team had been collaborating with AV manufacturers for years, and were selling “somewhat casually” to traditional AV integrators and dealers. “We researched the market, spent time trying to understand where we could make a difference, invested in a team, and formalized what is now Synnex VisualSolv,” she said.

Flash-forward a decade: today, Stambaugh creates, develops, and execute strategies that enable integration firms and manufacturers to advance pro AV, digital signage, physical security, collaboration, and device mobility. In terms of day-to-day responsibilities, Stambaugh and her team handle vendor management, business development, solutions design, and reseller/integrator engagement and enablement.

With a lot resting on her shoulders, Stambaugh credits the company with supporting her in executing her future-forward visions and growing business. “I think that having held various roles during my tenure at Synnex that span from sales to product management has allowed me to bring a unique perspective to my business,” she said. “My career progression, as well as Synnex’s approach overall, has enabled me to see things from a big-picture perspective. The result is that I’m passionate about this industry and committed to helping our company as well as our customers’ businesses grow and excel.”

For the past six years, Stambaugh has been recognized for her hard work and dedication and has been featured in CRN’s Women of the Channel. “I feel lucky to be recognized alongside so many incredible lady leaders who are doing great work in the channel,” she said.

But Stambaugh’s commitment isn’t just to the industry through Synnex and the channel—she currently serves on the Digital Signage Federation Board of Directors. Stambaugh was first elected in 2016. “I was excited to have the opportunity to give the channel—and distribution—more of a voice in the advancement of digital signage,” she said.

Stambaugh was re-elected in 2018 and continues to enjoy giving back through the forum. “The DSF board is a group of amazing professionals who work tirelessly to create educational tools, develop standards, overcome obstacles, impact policy, enable the network, and really just fill the needs of the membership as it relates to advancing digital signage.”

As for the future, Stambaugh plans to continue her people-first mentality to help grow the business and her brand. “Distribution today is not what it was ten, or even five years ago,” she concluded. “In a constantly evolving market, our focus is on enhancing services, investing in tools, and developing better enablement practices for our partners. Selling connected solutions and advancing a cohesive and immersive customer experience is not easy. The people in our VisualSolv group and at Synnex overall want to help our partners cut through the chaos, drive efficiencies, and focus on what they do best! Our passion truly is on enabling the success of our partners or, as we like to say, our friends.”

