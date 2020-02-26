10 Things You Don't Know About Me: Jarrod Hillman

In this week's 10 Things You Don't Know About Me, we get to know Jarrod Hillman of Hillman AV. Jarrod can be found on Twitter at @AVpreneur.

1. When I was in the military, my unit was hired as extras in a Canadian film titled Passchendaele. The film is based on a famous Canadian battle during World War I. You can catch me in a few scenes as a charging German Soldier or trying to kill the main character in my big debut. Spoiler Alert: He kills me first.

2. I am 34 years old and have three children. My oldest is 14, and I have a 12- and six-year-old. Yes, you did the math right. I started early.

3. I was engaged to my wife within six months of our first date and married within our first year. We’ve been married for over 10 years now.

4. AV related, I was featured on the cover of the 2019 AVIXA Training Manual. I then referred to myself as AVIXA’s next top model for awhile after that. Unfortunately, it never caught on.

5. I started Hillman Audio Video out of my house, garage, and a 1999 GMC Sonoma. We now have a staff of 12 and occupy a 4,000 sq. ft. spac.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jarrod Hillman) Jarrod Hillman Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Hillman AV) Hillman AV started in Jarrod's home and now has a 4,000 sq. ft. space. Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Jarrod Hillman) Jarrod appeared as an extra in the Canadian film Passchendaele. Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: AVIXA ) Jarrod's brief stint as "AVIXA's Next Top Model."

6. A few years ago, my cousin convinced me to join our local dart league. Apparently I wasn’t half bad—we were in the city finals and then later sent to Las Vegas to compete in an international tournament. It’s noteworthy that I finished 16th out of a couple hundred in my singles event. I never played after that; I retired on a high note.

7. I have always been an avid music fan. I am always listening to something, but an extremely eclectic taste. You’re likely to hear anything from System of a Down to Jim Croce on my playlist.

8. A business I was a partner in, in the past, was dedicated to men’s grooming products. We handmade our own beard oil, beard balm, and soap. It was called Glorious Bastards.

9. I read a lot—at least I feel like it’s a lot; I read a book a month, on average. In school, you were lucky to find me with a book in hand, let alone with it open.

10. Hillman AV has become my opportunity to work with others and focus on development, self-improvement, and providing other with a great place to work. We just happen to work in pro AV, which I'm very passionate about.