YCD Multimedia EMEA Team Gains Expert Certification

YCD Multimedia today announced that all members of its EMEA based Professional Services team have successfully completed the DSEG's Digital Signage Certified Experts program. They join the U.S Professional Services team who became certified last month.



The Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) is an industry group created to advance the level of professionalism within the digital signage community by establishing certification standards and providing impartial, agnostic and vendor neutral professional education.

"With our certification in EMEA we join our U.S. team in providing confidence to current and future customers that the Professional Services team at YCD is among the most widely knowledgeable staff not only on our products, but also within the digital signage ecosystem," said Alon Levy, Director of Professional Services EMEA for YCD Multimedia.

The DSEG is partnered with the Digital Signage Federation and the Digital Signage Expo to bring a comprehensive set of industry certification programs to the digital signage industry.