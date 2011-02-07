Atlona's New AT-DVIDF40SR Extends High-Res Video

- Atlona Technologies has announced the latest addition to its Signature line of digital connectivity solutions for large-scale commercial applications: the AT-DVIDF40SR DVI Dual Link Extenders Kit. Optimized for 2K cinema projectors and as a KVM solution for Apple, Dell, or HP monitors, the kit allows uncompressed high-resolution video up to 2560x1600 to be transferred up to 1,000 feet away over two SC multimode fiber cables. The kit is available now at an MSRP of $2,600.
- The AT-DVIDF40SR's transmitter and receiver modules feature EDID and DDC channel pass-through, which is a requirement for many video cards in order to display the highest resolutions, such as 2560x1600. The extender has been tested and certified for major brands of 2K cinema projectors; 30-inch Apple, Dell, and HP monitors; and displays in medical and government installations. The AT-DVIDF40SR offers true plug-and-play setup, eliminating the need for configuration and reducing installation time.
- "For commercial installers, our AT-DVIDF40SR offers a high-quality, high-reliability solution for transferring extremely high resolutions to 2560x1600 over long distances," said Ilya Khayn, president of Atlona Technologies. "From cinema projectors to connecting monitors with remotely located computers in hospitals and government buildings, this extenders kit offers integrators everything they need for a high-reliability installation while saving them money by reducing set-up time in the field."
- The AT-DVIDF40SR kit includes both the transmitter and receiver modules, in addition to four wall brackets and two power supplies.