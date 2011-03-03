New AMX Control Module Available for L-ACOUSTICS Amplified Controllers

L-ACOUSTICS has teamed up with control and automation specialist AMX to provide external control of the LA4 and LA8 amplified controllers from an AMX touch screen panel.

"The new AMX module provides L-ACOUSTICS Systems Integrators with an interface control solution to take full advantage of the flexibility and performance of our LA amplified controllers in fixed install applications, such as houses of worship, convention centers and sports facilities," said Cedric Montrezor, head of installation support, L-ACOUSTICS.

The primary features of the new control module include:

- Mute

- Input gain

- Delay

- Input selection: AES/analog

- Standby/reboot

- Monitoring information: metering, clip, limit

- EN60849 fault management

- Preset management

LA4 and LA8 AMX modules are available for download at www.amx.com.