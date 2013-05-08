Philips Commercial Signage Appoints Stampede as North American Distributor

- Stampede Presentation Products Inc. has been appointed to serve as a North American distributor of the entire Philips Commercial Signage product line through MMD, the exclusive licensee for Philips Commercial Signage and Philips Monitors.
- The appointment was announced by Craig Rathbun, sales and marketing director for MMD, and Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly.
- "Our knowledge of the ProAV industry, along with our network of over 11,000 dealers, uniquely qualifies us to distribute the Philips commercial product line to the North American digital signage market," Kelly said. "Philips provides a digital signage solution for every imaginable commercial market, including hospitality, healthcare and education. We look forward to introducing the Philips line to all of our ProAV dealers."
- Stampede will offer a variety of Philips Commercial Signage product solutions including 32-inch through 65-inch LCD, LED, and zero bezel commercial-grade displays as well as accessories to satisfy every customer requirement and budget.
- According to Craig Rathbun, "Stampede's expertise and demonstrated success in selling digital signage solutions to the commercial market makes us certain that this will be a long and successful partnership. We're very excited to work with Stampede as we continue to expand our reach into the North American market."
- Stampede will feature Philips Commercial Signage Products in Booth #3559 at InfoComm 2013.
