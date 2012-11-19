Yamaha and NEXO Collaborate for Enhanced Integration

- Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. revealed that, effective January 2013, Yamaha CL Series Digital Mixing Consoles and NEXO powered TD controllers equipped with NXDT104 Dante network cards will offer a new level of integration and control.
- Together, Yamaha and NEXO are developing this integration to allow NXAMP discovery and patching operations, currently requiring a computer running the Dante Controller software application, to be executed directly from the touch screen display of CL Series Consoles. The new advancement will be available with CL Series firmware update V1.5.
- The NXAMP Powered TD Controller was initially developed by engineers from both companies, combining years of expertise to create the NXDT104 Dante network card, announced in March 2012. The card allows for Dante network protocol compatibility between CL consoles and NXAMPs and enables the console to communicate directly with the amplifier via the Dante network.
- “The synergy that exists between NEXO and Yamaha enables products like the NXDT104 to be developed,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “Our goal is to make all Yamaha and NEXO systems less complex, fast, and easy to use for our customers, and this new development for CL and the NXAMP marks yet another significant step in that direction.”