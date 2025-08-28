Grace Church Rides the Waves to Enhanced Audio

Front-of-house engineer Jeff Sandstrom has selected the Waves eMotion LV1 Classic console, along with the eMo IEM immersive in-ear mixing software, to manage FOH and monitors operations for Grace Church in Greenville, SC. The LV1 Classic is now deployed at its largest campus on Pelham Road.

“We mix all of our music using the LV1 Classic, ensuring pristine audio quality for our 800-seat venue. Our band features a full drum kit, bass guitar, two electric guitars, acoustic guitar, keys, tracks and four vocalists," Sandstrom commented. "Additionally, our hosts and pastors utilize handheld and headset microphones, and we integrate video playback into our productions. Every input and output runs seamlessly through the eMotion LV1 Classic, delivering a cohesive and professional mix.”

Sermons, he explained, are prerecorded and are then sent as files to each campus, where they’re played back locally during services. The LV1 Classic’s matrix mixer also manages live audio routing, sending mixes to recording feeds, the lobby, and overflow areas. Its flexible matrix capabilities allow tailored audio distribution across different spaces.

One aspect of the LV1 Classic Sandstrom finds particularly beneficial is its seamless processing workflow. “The integration of Waves plug-ins within the LV1 Classic eliminates the need for manual latency alignment, as it is seamlessly managed within the console’s processor. Having direct access to a wide array of plug-ins, rather than being locked into a particular console channel strip, allows us to shape the tonality of our inputs in highly creative ways.”

Sandstrom’s must-have plugins include the SSL E-Channel for snare drum and vocals and the H-Comp Hybrid Compressor for drum channels. When processing drums, he applies the API 550 EQ to several inputs and an API 2500 compressor on the kick drum. Additionally, he utilizes the Kramer PIE Compressor on the parallel drum bus, and the API 2500 on the LR bus.

For instruments and vocals, he inserts the H-Reverb Hybrid Reverb, while the CLA-76 Compressor/Limiter processes the bass guitar. Electric guitars and piano benefit from the PuigChild Compressor, and he enhances vocals with both the Renaissance Vox and Waves Tune Real-Time plug-ins.

“Backstage, there are two DSPRO StageGrid 4000s along with an IONIC 16 stagebox handling most of our band inputs," Sandstrom explained. "On the drum riser, another IONIC 16 manages drum and tracks inputs. In our video booth, a DSPRO StageGrid 1000 is used for playbacks. Outputs from the IONIC are sent analog to the PA system. While we mix monitors and FOH from the LV1 Classic, our musicians control their mixes remotely using the Waves MyMon Personal Monitor Mixing App on their phones.”

With all the solutions, real estate comes at a premium, and that's another factor that stood out for Sandstrom: a small footprint. “We can easily fit an FOH operator and an A2 in the booth, along with a second screen and a computer for recording and virtual playback," he said. "A larger console would not provide us with enough space to manage everything comfortably and efficiently.

“Since transitioning to the eMotion LV1 Classic, we have received a lot of positive feedback," Sandstrom concluded. "First, the band is thrilled with how good it sounds. During the first rehearsal after deployment, the band put in their in-ear monitors as we were setting gains, and immediately asked, ‘What happened to the sound? It’s never been this good!’ And that was before we had things really dialed in. That reaction is a testament to the high-resolution preamps and the clarity the LV1 Classic provides, with the onboard Waves IONIC Signature mic preamps playing a key role in delivering incredible sound quality. Other pastoral staff have also commented about how great the room sounds and how much impact the mix has. It’s due to the warmth and punch we achieve through our use of Waves plugins, and the colors we are able to create. Most importantly, the LV1 Classic has performed flawlessly. We’ve had zero failures or issues! And when other locations’ consoles reach the end of their lifecycle, we will be replacing them with the eMotion LV1 Classic.”

