How d&b audiotechnik Created a 'State of Collective Effervescence'

The San Francisco nightclub, Monroe, has raised its guest experience to a state of "collective effervescence" with the recent installation of a d&b audiotechnik sound system featuring V-Series and xS-Series loudspeakers and XSLi-GSUB subwoofers.

[Innovation for Integrators]

"Collective effervescence," as explained by Monroe's owner, Payam Arvin, is "a feeling of shared energy and connection among patrons, which was our primary objective for our investment in our new d&b audiotechnik sound system."

Arvin also sought a “somatic, full-body experience” for their guests which translated into specific objectives for the new system, including significantly more speakers and subwoofers than their previous setup, with some subwoofers ingeniously integrated directly into the venue's custom furniture. Furthermore, the system needed to offer advanced zoning and volume control capabilities, allowing staff to fine-tune the audio in different areas of the venue to cater to varied needs during private events.

The seamless integration of this advanced audio technology, spearheaded through a collaborative effort between Michael Lacina of JK Sound and Don Lynch of Commercial Audio Video Solutions (CAVS), marks a new chapter for Monroe, building upon its long tradition of performance in a space that once housed the Jazz Workshop, known for legendary live recordings and performances by the likes of Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus, Miles Davis, and John Coltrane.

The story of the Monroe sound system design began prior to the pandemic, culminating in 2024 with the final installation. Michael Lacina of JK Sound recounted his initial proposal, which aimed to replace “big, ugly, aging speakers” with a "tidy d&b system" featuring petite xS-Series 5S and 8S point source loudspeakers. "At first, aesthetics was the driving factor in the design process, as Monroe boasts a beautiful and scrupulously maintained interior." Lacina elaborated. “From the beginning, it was imperative to make it fit within the existing décor. Thus, the initial 5S/8S speaker proposal. But as Payam’s aspirations for the venue grew over time, so did his goals for the sound system. He finally said, ‘I want to have the best sound system in San Franciso for a club of this size.’ From then on, as I explained my reasoning for each component selection, if presented with two options, Payam would always pick the better choice.”

Don Lynch of CAVS joined the project later, bringing his expertise and readily available d&b inventory to help expedite the installation process amidst pandemic-related lead time issues. This collaboration between typically competing firms underscored the commitment by both to deliver the best possible solutions for their customers.

The installed d&b audiotechnik system at Monroe features a thoughtful distribution of components designed to achieve even coverage and the desired “full-body” experience. "The main dance floor is powered by V-Series V10P loudspeakers, providing the necessary coverage and headroom for the space," Lynch shared. "To cater to the raised bottle service tables and VIP platforms, the design incorporated xS-Series 10S , 10S-D and an 18S subwoofer dedicated to the VIP area, which was cleverly integrated into the existing seating. The bar areas on both the mezzanine and ground floor utilize 10S-D loudspeakers. The patio area also received dedicated coverage with two 10S loudspeakers."

One of the most elaborate aspects of the installation was the custom subwoofer tower situated in a 13-foot-wide passage between the front bar and the dance floor. “There was absolutely no good place to install an omni-sub on the main dance floor and so the passage became the only logical location," Lacina said. "However, the low frequencies from a subwoofer in that location would be very present in both sides of the club, so cardioid bass performance was needed. To keep up with the two V10 main dance floor speakers, we needed two subs to get the output we wanted. They had to be stacked to provide the widest passage for crowd flow. To maximize cardioid efficiency, they would have to be spaced one above the other.” This tower houses two XSLi-GSUB subwoofers with strategic air gaps to maximize their cardioid efficiency, effectively delivering powerful bass to both the dance floor and bar areas while minimizing spill.

Several E-Series EX15-SUB subwoofers were cleverly disguised throughout the front bar area, one as a vent, another under a drink rail, and a third flown in a dark corner. This further demonstrated the attention to both sonic performance and aesthetic integration. The system also boasts zoning control, allowing for independent adjustment of audio levels in different areas of the venue, enhancing its flexibility for various events.

The d&b audiotechnik sound system upgrade at Monroe has been met with resounding approval. “We are blown away by the sound provided by d&b audiotechnik," Arvin concluded. "I’m confident we have one of the top, if not best, installs in the Bay Area relative to our venue size. People have always come to Monroe to party, but since the d&b install the energy of our guests is different, it's been elevated to a higher level. You don't just listen to music with your ears, you also listen with your body, and with d&b audiotechnik, it's undeniable, you feel it too. It’s incredible."