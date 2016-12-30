Studio Technologies Announces Model 5414 Mic/Line Input

Studio Technologies introduced the Model 5414 Mic/Line Input & Line Output Interface. The Model 5414 provides a simple yet high-performance means of interfacing analog signals with applications that utilize Dante audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology.



“We continue to add and refine our line of Dante-enabled products to meet the increasing demand for specialized audio-over-Ethernet solutions,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Use of Audinate’s Dante protocol is growing rapidly in the broadcast, corporate, installation and live sound markets. Studio Technologies continues to support these areas with new products based on customer feedback, with the Model 5414 being one of the latest examples."

The Model 5414 allows four microphone or line-level sources to be connected to the unit for conversion to digital and then output via Dante. Gain, high-pass filtering and P48 phantom power can be selected as required to optimize audio performance. Four signals arriving by way of Dante can be converted to analog and then output as balanced line-level signals. A monitor section allows the input and output signals to be selectively observed using meters and a headphone output.

The Model 5414 is designed for use in demanding on-air broadcast and live-event applications that require both audio performance and reliable operation. The rack-mounted unit is appropriate for installation in fixed locations, while its lightweight enclosure also makes it suitable for mobile and field uses.

The unit has applications in a variety of facilities and networks. It can serve as an “edge” device for a Dante network implementation, providing high-performance input, output and monitor resources for applications that need a limited number of channels. It can also serve as a general-purpose “tool” to help expand Dante capabilities to facilities and applications that were initially implemented to support signals in the analog domain.