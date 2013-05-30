Chief's Fusion Series Ceiling Mounts

- Chief's FUSION Single Flat Panel Ceiling Mounts offer new possibilities in TV positioning and flexible adjustments for digital signage and other applications.
- Features of the single ceiling mounts include continuous tilt ranges with four set locking points that eliminate guesswork when adjusting multiple screens; easy on/off installation and service; tool-free latching flags to secure the display; optional padlock security; Centris technology to provide fingertip tilt between +5 and -20 degrees; and optimization for a wide range of display sizes up to 125 pounds. The mounts are available in black and silver.
- The LCM1U and MCM1U single display mounts are the first in a series of FUSION ceiling mounts and accessories that are being released in the run up to InfoComm. Other new Fusion options include the ceiling mounted menu board and video wall solutions.