Shure Announces 600MHz Wireless Rebate

Shure Incorporated today announced a rebate program of up to $500 per channel on the purchase of new Shure wireless microphones and personal monitor systems accompanied by the trade-in of wireless systems operating in the 600MHz frequency band (614-698MHz). Products from Shure and from other wireless manufacturers are eligible for the trade-in program. The rebate is effective until April 30, 2018.

The rebate will help wireless users adapt to changing conditions resulting from the reallocation of portions of the 600MHz band to mobile broadband services. According to FCC rules, wireless microphones and personal monitors that are capable of operating in the auctioned UHF spectrum (616-653MHz and 663-698MHz) may not be used after a transition period. If a local mobile broadband licensee begins using these frequencies before that date, the wireless user must change frequencies to avoid interfering with them.

“As a result of the recently completed Incentive Auction of UHF spectrum, wireless microphone users in the U.S. should plan for the retirement and replacement of systems that currently operate above 614MHz,” said Mark Brunner, vice president of corporate and government relations at Shure. “Our number-one priority is to help people make the transition from legacy products to new systems that will provide dependable service and comply with updated FCC regulations.”

Customers may submit rebate forms after the purchase of the following new Shure wireless products: BLX; GLXD and GLXD Advanced; PGXD; PSM300; PSM900; PSM1000; QLXD; and ULXD. A new premium digital wireless system to be launched at NAB 2017 will also be eligible.

To download a rebate form and view a complete summary of the terms and conditions of this rebate program, customers should visit the Shure website.

The rebate will also be available via Sound Productions during the company's April 26, 2018 event, which will be held in the Dallas area.

At the event, customers will be able to trade-in old gear, and receive an instant rebate when purchasing new wireless systems—which can be ready immediately.

“This is a unique opportunity,” said Jeff Ballow of Highway Marketing, the regional representative for Shure Products. "There aren’t many places where you can get this type of instant rebate and assistance with your old systems."

To reserve a spot for the April 26 event, e-mail marketing@soundpro.com.