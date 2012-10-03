Sensory Technologies' Project Recognized at PSNI Meeting

Sensory Technologies has been recognized for its best-in-class project profile at the Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) Annual Meeting, recently held in Seattle.
- Designed and installed for the City of Indianapolis - Marion County's Regional Emergency Operation Center, Sensory Technologies won for its technology integration solution within the category of Corporate / Medical / Legal / Government.
- "Recognition from PSNI means a lot to us. PSNI is a nationwide network of independent AV and unified communication integrators and service providers," said Derek Paquin, principal of Sensory Technologies. "We value our affiliation because PSNI brings together selected companies who share a common commitment to high standards and integrity. This Ainsley Award - coming so soon after our being named to the top five firms within the corporate market by Commercial Integrator - is quite an honor. We work very hard to earn industry respect."
- An additional highlight of the meeting was a keynote delivered by Duffy Wilbert, InfoComm's senior vice president of Membership. Wilbert discussed the findings and opportunities presented within the most recently published InfoComm 2012 Market Definition Strategic Study.
- Sensory Technologies consultatively migrates clients from traditional AV systems toward next-generation, highly integrated and intuitive communication and collaboration solutions that are seamlessly deployed and managed as part of a unified communications network.