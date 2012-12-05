Gefen Debuts 3GSDI Audio Embedder for Broadcast Applications

- Gefen is offering two new products designed for broadcast applications using 3GSDI.
- The 3GSDI Audio Embedder selects up to four independent AES/EBU digital audio streams and embeds them into the 3GSDI output signal. This is ideal for situations in which multiple audio sources are being used and must be added to the SDI video output.
- The 3GSDI Audio DeEmbedder extracts audio from a 3GSDI source and outputs it as up to four digital AES/EBU audio streams. This solution is best suited for situations in which audio must be extracted, monitored and mastered before being broadcast, the company says.
- Audio delay adjustments on both products provide superior performance. Individual audio channels can be selected then rearranged on the output for added flexibility.
- “These new 3GSDI audio products bring flexibility to demanding work environments since audio is so pivotal for live broadcasts and post-production,” said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO, Gefen. “Broadcasters can now synchronize multiple audio sources with live video feeds for a seamless presentation.”
- Both the 3GSDI Audio Embedder and the 3GSDI Audio DeEmbedder come with RS-232 ports that provide an easy method of selecting and routing audio. USB ports allow for firmware upgrades. Each model offers loop-out connectivity for a monitoring display. Both products support SDI, EDSDI, HDSDI and 3GSDI formats. As GefenPRO products, both come with lifetime of 24/7 technical support and a two year warranty.