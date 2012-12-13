Christie Adds High Brightness Control Room Solutions

- Christie has introduced the new Christie TVC-700 display wall processor, a manager of complex information sources.
- At the heart of Christie’s control room solutions, the Christie TVC-700 is PC-based and easy-to-use, purpose-built for the rigors of 24/7 control room environments, according to the company. Using the PCIe bus architecture and state-of-the-art GPU technology, it provides ample graphics and processing power to support multiple inputs and outputs. With simultaneous support for hardware accelerated 3D applications and ultra-high resolution outputs, it can handle 3D content such as CAD/CAM modeling and data visualization.
- The Christie TVC-700 joins the company’s family of controllers and video processors that features a full range of solutions for control room applications. Whether the source is analog or digital, direct connected or over the network, RGB or video, like all Christie video processors, it can manage hundreds of sources simultaneously and display them in high resolution anywhere, at any size, and in any number of windows across the video wall, with content that can be controlled either at the wall or over a networked remote client. It comes bundled with exclusive Christie MASTERSuite software, with WallManager and MediaManager programs to help make tiled video wall displays respond as a single, ultra-high-resolution Windows desktop.
- “The world is becoming increasingly complex, with information that can come from any source, at any time, and from any place, making the need for the highest grade control room solutions more critical than ever before,” said John Stark, Christie's director of collaborative visual solutions. “Christie brings a solid foundation of expertise, with proven solutions for a 24/7 world. The Christie TVC-700 expands our family of trusted, reliable solutions for every environment and every budget.”
- Christie display wall processors can be found in applications ranging from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) COMPASS control room, to the NASDAQ’s MarketSite in New York City, to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.