Tripp Lite to Offer Manufacturer’s Training

Tripp Lite has announced the course lineup for its Manufacturer’s Training during the InfoComm 2011 conference in Orlando, FL.

According to the company, the session will concentrate on SNMP integration to help the AV integrator build a solid foundation, save money, and offer the best in customer service.

Topics to be addressed include:

• Power management with IP-Manageable Power Strips and UPS systems

• Remote access, control and diagnostics

• Receiving email event notifications

• Using contact closures to notify engineering or create sequential shutdown

• Saving money by rebooting individual products from anywhere in the world.

“Today’s world of AV/IT convergence demand a suite of digital solutions,” said Tripp Lite audio/video brand manager, Dennis Mariasis. “Tripp Lite’s IP-manageable products give dealers remote access, control, email notification and diagnostics from anywhere in the world, allowing them to bring systems back to life and avoid on-site hard reboots.”