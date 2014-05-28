RGB Spectrum Galileo Display Processor

- RGB Spectrum will be demonstrating the capabilities of its innovative new Galileo Display Processor, a powerful and economical video wall system designed around a PC-based architecture, at InfoComm 2014, Booth #C8320.
- RGB Spectrum is well-known for its dedicated hardware video wall solutions. The innovative Galileo processor adds the benefits of PC-based systems such as IP inputs and the ability to run applications natively on the processor. Such PC-based flexibility combines with real-time performance to make the processor ideal for a range of applications including large-scale digital signage, boardroom video walls, corporate lobby displays, operations centers, and control rooms. Unchanged is the 24/7 level of reliability and real-time performance of all of RGB Spectrum’s solutions.
- The Galileo processor’s modular design allows it to support a full range of input and output types (IP, analog, DVI/HDMI, 3G/HD-SDI) with resolutions up to 3840x2160 (4K), an industry first for a PC-based system. The Galileo processor can also deliver HDCP protected content to an unlimited number of displays, while other PC systems either do not support HDCP at all or impose severe limitations on wall size.
- A proprietary driver enables the Galileo system to deliver real-time throughput and superb image quality, unlike other PC-based systems that can drop frames or cause image tearing when processing large amounts of HD content. The processor’s solid state drive and dual-redundant power supplies add an extra level of reliability which is unmatched by any PC-based display processor on the market.
- The Galileo processor supports H.264 decodes for video. In addition, the incorporation of our exclusive VDA remote desktop technology, with integrated KVM capabilities, allows the Galileo processor to provide operators with low-latency control over remote systems and equipment via LAN/WAN, as well as the ability to monitor remote alarms, and create advanced scripts with its remote API.
- The versatile Galileo processor can configure an unlimited number of windows on video wall arrays of up to 56 displays. Windows can be displayed anywhere on the video wall, in any size, within or across screens, and in correct aspect ratio or scaled over multiple monitors. Images within individual windows can be panned or zoomed to emphasize detail. The processor’s window layout options are endless, and users can use presets to save and recall preferred configurations to quickly change the appearance of the video wall.
- The Galileo system is easy to set-up and control. An advanced user GUI provides live thumbnails of sources that users can “drag and drop” to destinations. The user GUI also allows users to control and display PC applications running on the wall, such as VMS, SCADA and videoconferencing. The processor and applications can also be controlled through a convenient tablet interface.
- Stop by RGB Spectrum’s InfoComm Booth (#C8320) to experience the power of our new PC-based video wall processor. Combining enhanced reliability with the flexibility of a PC system, the new IP-enabled Galileo display processor is a PC wall done right.