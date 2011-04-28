Shure Previews Axient Wireless System

Shure's Axient wireless microphone system.Shure Incorporated is previewing its new Axient wireless microphone system, which can automatically change frequencies, undetected by the user, to avoid interference.

"Uncertainty and volatility in the RF spectrum are the new reality for professional wireless users," said Sandy LaMantia, president and CEO of Shure. "They face increasing pressure to deliver interference-free performance even though conditions are more unpredictable than ever before. The Axient wireless system was designed from the outset to withstand interference from the analog and digital sources that exist today and may exist in the future."

The Axient system employs several new technologies that work together to deliver interference-free audio. The system includes several new features:

*Interference Detection and Avoidance, which detects RF interference and enables the system to move to a clear and compatible frequency in milliseconds, making even major interference undetectable.

*Frequency Diversity, which transmits full-bandwidth audio on two separate frequencies to ensure seamless, uninterrupted audio for mission-critical channels, even in the face of direct RF interference.

*ShowLink remote control, which enables the user to make real-time remote adjustments from the receiver or a laptop, of transmitter settings like audio gain while the microphone is live. ShowLink remote control extends throughout the transmitter's RF range.

*The Axient Spectrum Manager, which constantly scans the RF environment, performs frequency compatibility calculations to assign clear frequencies to each wireless transmitter.

*Smart lithium-ion rechargeable battery packs that have zero memory effect, and deliver accurate battery life metering in hours and minutes, time remaining to full charge, and battery health.