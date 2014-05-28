Professional Wireless Systems RF Solutions

Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, will showcase its range of RF solutions at InfoComm 2014 (Booth C11816), including its GX Series of Combiners, DB Series of Multicouplers, Helical Antennas, Domed Helical Antennas, and various accessories such as splitters, Dual Bias Ts and receive and transmit line amps.

“InfoComm is the ‘can’t miss’ AV technology show of the year, and we look forward to demoing our range of state-of-the-art RF and wireless equipment to the industry professionals in attendance at the show,” said Jim Van Winkle, general manager, PWS. “In addition to showcasing our RF solutions, PWS representatives will be on hand to discuss our ability to provide onsite install services and show support for wireless systems at broadcast, industrial, live entertainment and media events of any size.”

PWS will also feature its DB series of Multicouplers, including the DB8 (8 outputs), DB16 (16 outputs) and DB24 (24 outputs). These diversity systems are designed to distribute antenna signals to multiple receivers without loss and with high isolation between ports. Outputs can be put into ranges, providing the user the ability for low, middle and high as well as custom ranges for frequencies. The systems all come packed with features providing the user with maximum control as well as two power supplies, ensuring that if there is a power failure, backup is available.

Two of PWS’ flagship product lines, Helical Antennas and the new Domed Helical Antennas, will also be onsite. PWS Helical Antennas, which are perfect for long throws and high gain, have become the industry standard for multichannel wireless microphone, in-ear, and intercom systems thanks in part to their unique characteristics, offering users extreme flexibility. The circularly polarized UHF antennas cover a frequency range of 450 MHz to 950 MHz and offer 14dbi gain and 8.5dbi for the Domed Helical. With an inherent boost in gain, greater bandwidth, and dropout-resistant polarization, PWS Helical Antennas outshine the performance of traditional antenna designs. Popular for use with IEM systems, users can employ these antennas with other UHF systems, including wireless microphones and intercom systems.

For venues and installations where site-line appearance is a priority, PWS Domed Helical Antennas offer a wider angle of coverage that’s perfect for smaller stages and medium gain. Featuring the same circular polarization as the original PWS Helical Antenna, the Domed Helical features a more durable, sealable enclosure, and compact profile. Inconspicuous and robust, the PWS Domed Helical Antenna is a great choice when the requirements of aesthetics and function can’t be compromised.

Additionally, PWS has recently begun to streamline its manufacturing process to accommodate faster turnaround time when it comes to product development. “To continue to provide the necessary support and high-level functionality on today’s in-demand productions, we are constantly looking for ways to improve both our products and our services, as a company,” added Van Winkle. “We specialize in frequency coordination that is solid, accurate and constant, as is our workflow.”

