iBASE Compact Digital Signage Player

  • IBASE Technology, manufacturer of single board computers and embedded systems, is introducing the SI-18 Signature Book – an ultra-compact digital signage player powered by the AMD Embedded G-Series APU.
  • The AMD Embedded G-Series APU, packs two (2) CPU cores and eighty (80) GPU cores on one piece of silicon. It supports applications DirectX® 11, Direct Compute 11, OpenCLTM 1.1 and OpenGL 3.2 . Also included is AMD’s UVD3 hardware video decoder which handles full HD playback of MPEG2, MPEG4, H.264, WMV9 and VC-1 video streams.
  • The SI-18 measures 4.9” x 4.9” x 1.3” and features an industrial grade all metal chassis with integrated mounting brackets. Near universal display compatibility is ensured by the Hybrid-DVI connector supporting DVI, HDMI and VGA displays. SI-18 systems come standard with an AMD Embedded G-Series T56N processor, 2GB of DDR3 memory, 160GB of hard drive storage and gigabit Ethernet Maximum power consumption is an efficient 25 Watts.
  • “IBASE has been ahead of the game in terms of understanding that qraphics quality and multi-display capabilities are key attributes for the maturing digital signage market,” said Buddy Broeker, director, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “As a long-time AMD Embedded Solutions technology partner, we know iBASE is on the cutting-edge for digital signage systems and their adoption of the AMD Embedded G-Series platform will let their customers take advantage of the unique size, power and performance advantages of our APUs.”
  • SI-18 Signature Book Features
  • AMD Embedded G-Series dual-core APU
  • Integrated 80 Core DirectX® 11-GPU
  • Supports CRT, DVI, or HDMI w/ Audio
  • DDR3 main memory (up to 4GB)
  • Up to 1 Terabyte HDD
  • WiFi + Bluetooth
  • Serial Port (RS-232)
  • Ultra Compact Design
  • 5-year Product Availability
  • For information:
  • www.ibase-usa.com