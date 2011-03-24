iBASE Compact Digital Signage Player

- IBASE Technology, manufacturer of single board computers and embedded systems, is introducing the SI-18 Signature Book – an ultra-compact digital signage player powered by the AMD Embedded G-Series APU.
- The AMD Embedded G-Series APU, packs two (2) CPU cores and eighty (80) GPU cores on one piece of silicon. It supports applications DirectX® 11, Direct Compute 11, OpenCLTM 1.1 and OpenGL 3.2 . Also included is AMD’s UVD3 hardware video decoder which handles full HD playback of MPEG2, MPEG4, H.264, WMV9 and VC-1 video streams.
- The SI-18 measures 4.9” x 4.9” x 1.3” and features an industrial grade all metal chassis with integrated mounting brackets. Near universal display compatibility is ensured by the Hybrid-DVI connector supporting DVI, HDMI and VGA displays. SI-18 systems come standard with an AMD Embedded G-Series T56N processor, 2GB of DDR3 memory, 160GB of hard drive storage and gigabit Ethernet Maximum power consumption is an efficient 25 Watts.
- “IBASE has been ahead of the game in terms of understanding that qraphics quality and multi-display capabilities are key attributes for the maturing digital signage market,” said Buddy Broeker, director, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “As a long-time AMD Embedded Solutions technology partner, we know iBASE is on the cutting-edge for digital signage systems and their adoption of the AMD Embedded G-Series platform will let their customers take advantage of the unique size, power and performance advantages of our APUs.”
- SI-18 Signature Book Features
- AMD Embedded G-Series dual-core APU
- Integrated 80 Core DirectX® 11-GPU
- Supports CRT, DVI, or HDMI w/ Audio
- DDR3 main memory (up to 4GB)
- Up to 1 Terabyte HDD
- WiFi + Bluetooth
- Serial Port (RS-232)
- Ultra Compact Design
- 5-year Product Availability
- For information:
- www.ibase-usa.com
