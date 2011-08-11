Analog Way will be exhibiting in booth #1510 at LDI 2011, from October 28 to 30, in Orlando, FL.Eikos (Ref.EKS500): a High Resolution Mixer, Matrix Scaler, Seamless Switcher
Smart MatriX (Ref.SMX200): a high-end 12 x 2 Scaled Native Matrix
Pulse (Ref.PLS300): a Dual Scaler High Resolution Mixer Seamless Switcher
Axion2 (Ref.ARC200): a new Event Controller
Analog Way to Exhibit at LDI 2011
