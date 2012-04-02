Audio Authority Set to Ship 16-Channel Matrix Amp

Audio Authority announced that the new SF-16M Matrix Amplifier is scheduled to begin shipping on May 1.
- The SF-16M is a blend of matrix switching, signal processing, powerful amplification and flexible audio input/output configurations. Built and designed in the U.S. with the custom installer in mind, the SF-16M brings a new approach to common residential and commercial distributed audio applications, the company says: one multi-purpose matrix amplifier that can be used in a variety of installations.
- David Acton, product development specialist for Audio Authority, made the announcement. “We are thrilled to announce that the SF-16M will be available soon for shipment. The SF-16M was purpose-built to address the changing market landscape for the custom installer. We went to our dealers to see what they were looking for in audio distribution products. They told us they needed power, dynamics and reliable performance, combined with the flexibility to use our audio products in both residential and commercial audio applications. We believe the SonaFlex SF-16M addresses these needs and exceeds expectations for audio quality and performance.”
- Acton states the most unique feature of the SF-16M is its “support for consumer and pro audio sources, combined with the ability to override audio on any channel to a designated input using contact closure, IR, RS-232 or IP commands. As a result, the SF-16M is ideal for residential multi-room audio with local source override, paging for restaurants and business, room-combining for conference centers, and more.”
- The SF-16M includes two FlexPort Cat 5 audio ports, which accept a variety of Audio Authority FlexPort modules, to be available soon. Options include two balanced mic/line level models as well as stereo RCA and digital optical/coax modules. FlexPort modules can be installed up to 500 feet away from the SF-16M using Cat 5 cable.
- Shipping May 1, 2012, the SF-16M is available for pre-order and has a MSRP of $2,989. The companion FlexPort audio modules will retail at $159 each and will be available shortly after the release of the SF-16M.