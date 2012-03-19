Biamp Launches Training Courses for Tesira

Biamp Systems is expanding its current Certified Training program by offering courses for its new Tesira product.

The courses, which are scheduled to begin on March 19, will be available to North American integrators with full Audia certification; additional certification dates will be added throughout the calendar year.

"The launch of Tesira underscores our commitment to bring smart products and fresh thinking to our customers," said Steve Metzger, president, Biamp Systems. "Tesira makes available a rich set of powerful new tools to designers within a system framework that challenges the current boundaries of flexibility and scalability. As with Audia and Vocia, we will offer certification training for customers who will sell and install Tesira. For years, we've worked hard to ensure that our product training prepares our customers better than any other manufacturer. Tesira certification training will be no exception as we begin taking students in anticipation of the product release."

As with its other product certification training, Tesira training sessions will be conducted over two days and will show integrators how to design and implement fully integrated Tesira systems. The sessions will also include finer points of Tesira integration including partitions, the nuances of Tesira's scalable digital media backbone (AVB) and Tesira's enhanced intelligibility features such as acoustic echo cancellation (AEC), automatic gain control (AGC), ambient noise compensation (ANC), and automatic mixers.

After completing this 2-day course, each student will be certified to design, program and implement a Tesira system. Recognized by InfoComm International, Biamp Certified Training courses are approved for Certified Technology Specialists (CTS) credential renewal credits. The application engineers who support Biamp products every day also develop and teach each Biamp training course.

Integrators that are interested in attending these invite-only sessions should contact their regional representative for more information.