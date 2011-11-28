Tripp Lite Introduces USB Extension Cable

Chicago, IL--Tripp Lite has introduced a new cable for extending a USB 2.0 signal by up to 65 feet.
- The U026-20M active extension cable extends a USB 2.0 signal by up to 65 feet.
- The U026-20M active extension cable uses a built-in signal booster to overcome the 16-foot USB 2.0 signal distance limitation. Two of these cables can be daisy-chained together to increase the overall distance to 131 feet. This configuration supports Hi-Speed data transfer rates of up to 480 Mbps.
- "The U026-20M offers users greater flexibility in their applications," said David Posner, Tripp Lite product manager. "By extending USB transmissions over the 16 foot limitation, they can now put a USB device anywhere in their home office, classroom or any size business or industrial environment."