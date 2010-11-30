DSF Taps Digital Signage Experts Group

- The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) recently announced that it has adopted the Digital Signage Experts Group (DSEG) industry certifications for inclusion in the DSF’s efforts to establish industry standards, promote professionalism and provide continuity of education for the digital signage industry.
- “A key to growth in any industry organization is the professionalism of its members,” said Brian Gorg, executive director, DSF. “The DSEG suite of digital signage certifications provides not only recognition of professionalism but a solid foundation of knowledge for DSF members and the industry as a whole. Beginning with the Digital Signage Certified Expert (DSCE) designation and then focusing on continuing education and advanced certifications with the Digital Signage Display Expert (DSDE) for screen optimization, the Digital Signage Network Expert (DSNE) for those who need to be able to speak proper IT, and Digital Signage Sales Professional (DSSP) for those who need the basics to go out and sell with confidence to the end users we serve, we think DSEG and the DSF have the foundations covered. The DSF is proud to be aligned with the education and certification offered by DSEG.”
- The DSCE, DSDE and the DSNE are going to represented on the educational program atDigital Signage Expo 2011, to be held February 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- “We are delighted to be recognized by the DSF and to become a part of their important work,” said Alan C. Brawn, principal, DSEG. “The DSF provides a unique place for members of the digital signage community to have their voices heard. Unlike other trade associations limited to a few participants, the digital signage industry is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, resellers, designers, content creators, network operators, advertising agencies and last but not least end users. The DSF addresses all of these constituents and with the adoption of the DSEG suite of industry certifications is ideally positioning themselves to best serve the needs of the entire community.”
