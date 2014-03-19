Sennheiser Launches New RF Expert Training

One of the focal points of the training program is the Digital 9000 wireless microphone system. (Photo credit: Karsten Koch)
The Sennheiser Sound Academy has launched a new RF Expert course. From February to September 2014, 23 wireless professionals from the worldwide Sennheiser organization will be further trained to become RF experts, supporting customers in the planning and execution of large events involving wireless technology.
- The first on-site training session took place from 24 to 28 February in Wedemark.
- “The course teaches extensive knowledge of the theory and practice of wireless microphone systems and antenna installations,” explained Kirsten Wessendorf, manager of Sennheiser Sound Academy. “Also, the production team at big events is very international, with many different groups of professionals working together. For that reason, intercultural training is a fixed part of the expert course.”
- The 23 participants in the course come from 14 countries and, following the on-site week at the company’s headquarters, they will continue to be coached by experienced local tutors in their region. Two further on-site training sessions will round off the RF Expert training programme before it finishes in September. One of the successful projects involving RF experts who have already completed the course was, for example, the last Eurovision Song Contest.
