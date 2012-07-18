RoadShow Manhattan Registration

If you have not yet registered for next week's Roadshow in Manhattan, you can still do so–and avoid having to explain to your boss why you missed a chance to hear some of the top industry experts share tips on increasing profitability, get hands-on product training, and get InfoComm CTS renewal units while doing so. Pretty much a no-brainer. And note that this Roadshow will have some surprises– and a different kind of flow.

The InfoComm/NewBay Rental Staging Roadshow will take place in New York City next Wednesday, July 25th at the Metropolitan Pavilion. (Address is 125 West 18th Street, however the entrance to the North Pavilion, where the Roadshow will be held, is located at 110 West 19th Street.) The Roadshow is where the AV industry gets together to network, attend seminars and product demos and share information on how to be profitable in today's market.

Register here for the July 25 InfoComm/Rental Staging Roadshow:

This is the day’s agenda:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 25 2012

10:00 - 10:30am: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:25am: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:30 - 11:15am: BUSINESS KEYNOTE| Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group (1 InfoComm RU) Manufacturer Training (.5 InfoComm RU)

11:15 - 12:00pm: TECHNICAL PRESENTATION– Staging |Andre LeJeune, CTS | InfoComm (1 InfoComm RU)

11:15-12:15:

Manufacturing training from Sony (.5 InfoComm RU)

Manufacturing Training from Intellievent (.5 InfoComm RU)

12:00 - 1:15pm: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:15 – 2:15pm: INTEGRATOR/Consultant Panel | Duffy Wilbert, moderator

(.5 InfoComm RU)

1:15 – 2:15pm: Manufacturer Training TBA (.5 InfoComm RU)

2:15 - 3:30pm: InfoComm Roundtable discussion– industry topics for rental & staging (.5 InfoComm RU)

2:15 - 3:30pm:

Manufacturing Training From Premier Mounts (.5 InfoComm RU)

Manufacturing Training Flex Rental (.5 InfoComm RU)

3:30 - 5:00pm: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

