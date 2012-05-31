DPI TITAN Projectors with Warp and Blend

Digital Projection International (DPI) has revealed a major expansion of its flagship TITAN projector line with the new, 12,000 lumen TITAN 800-3D series.
- The TITAN 800 platform incorporates DPI’s advanced image Warp and Blend capabilities, available 3D capability and a host of professional features. The TITAN 800 platform is available in 1080p, WUXGA and SX+ native resolutions, and joins DPI’s commercial AV product lineup, which now incorporates over 30 3D capable precision displays. The TITAN 800 will commence shipping in Q2, 2012 and carries an MSRP range between $59,995 and $79,995, depending on the resolution.
- Delivering 12,000 lumens of dazzling brightness, the new TITAN 800 projectors reveal 3-chip DLP performance available in a compact chassis. Utilizing DPI’s new, advanced electronics, all TITAN 800 models provide the user with the ability to make extensive geometric warp correction via the adjustment of an interpolated grid array of up to 16 x 16 nodes. Up to eight warp maps can be generated, downloaded and stored within the projector’s electronics. On board adjustments for Pincushion, Barrel, Cornerstone, Vertical and Horizontal Keystone, and even Image Rotation, are also standard in the new TITAN 800 displays.
- Edge blending and multi-projector tiling is provided by way of high bit depth processing that ensures a seamless, contiguous image can be created from multiple projectors. Black Level Uplift in all non-blend areas guarantees uniformity across the screen, even when dark image content is displayed. Additionally, end users can choose to utilize the TITAN 800’s onboard tiling function by assigning each projector a position within an image matrix. The video processing then automatically extracts the appropriate segment of the input signal to be displayed by each projector in the array, and enables blending for the appropriate edges.
- TITAN displays equipped with 3D capability include DPI’s exclusive 3D advances that further extend the flexibility of each TITAN display. Applications with 120 Hz native sources can utilize the High Bandwidth Input, eliminating the need for frame doubling. For 60 Hz 3D applications, DPI’s built-in Dual Flash Processing enables distribution of 3D content via 60 Hz formats by frame-doubling the signal within the projector. This produces the low flicker image characteristics of a native 120 Hz source without the infrastructure costs associated with distributing and switching ultra-high bandwidth signals.
- DPI will be demonstrating the new TITAN 800 series displays, as well as numerous other new single-chip and 3-chip precision projectors, throughout a completely reconfigured 60-foot x 50-foot booth (#N941) at InfoComm 2012 from June 13 - 15 in Las Vegas, NV.