Pattison Outdoor Acquires Onestop Media Group

- Pattison Outdoor Advertising Inc., a division of the Jim Pattison Group and Canada’s largest out-of-home media company, has announced it has acquired Onestop Media Group Inc., a privately-held digital-out-of-home media company. Founded in 2005, Onestop Media Group (Onestop) owns and operates Canada’s largest portfolio of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising properties, collectively reaching over 2,000,000 Canadian viewers daily. Onestop is a world-leader in the design, operation, and advancement of digital advertising networks for the transportation, malls, sports retail, residential and hospitality industries.
- “Pattison Outdoor’s acquisition of Onestop Media Group enables us to offer a broader range of innovative digital solutions for our advertisers to reach their audience using the digital networks and dynamic media technology of Onestop” said Randy Otto, President of Pattison Outdoor Advertising. “We are delighted with the advancement Onestop has made to Canada’s advertising industry.”
- Michael Girgis, co-founder and President of Onestop Media Group says, “Pattison Outdoor and Onestop share a common vision, to lead the Canadian out-of-home marketplace. Together we offer a unique mix of outdoor, out-of-home and digital products that create unmatched brand experiences.”
- Jake Neiman, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Onestop Media Group adds, “By combining strategies, resources and expertise, Pattison and Onestop will rapidly expand our consolidated digital media offerings to benefit the advertising industry”.
