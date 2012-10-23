FSR Outfits Local Kids with Tools for School

FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer, has partnered with United Way of Passaic County to make sure that local students have the supplies they need to maximize their school experience.
- FSR donated 50 backpacks stuffed with pens, pencils, erasers, crayons and notebooks, along with 50 lunch boxes to United Way for “Backpacks 4 Kids,” the organization’s school supply program - the largest of its kind in Passaic County.
- Part of a larger United Way initiative and a combined effort between area businesses, “Backpacks 4 Kids” strives to send students back to school in the Fall armed with the tools they need to succeed.
- “It’s our privilege to help the kids as they start a new school year,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “FSR is a part of the fabric of Passaic County, and we continue to support the United Way and their staff in their unwavering belief that children from all walks of life can succeed if they have the proper tools.”
- “Education is one of the primary building blocks of a successful career and financial stability,” said Yvonne Zuidema, CEO and president of the United Way of Passaic County. “We are grateful to Jan Sandri and FSR, as well as our other local businesses, for their generous support of programs that help cultivate the community leaders of the future.”
- FSR manufactures audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes from its headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ.