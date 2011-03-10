Almo Kicks Off April Training Dates

Almo Professional A/V is revving up for its 2011 E4 AV networking and training tour, which is set to begin in San Francisco on April 6 and then continue on to Dallas on April 21.

The 2011 tour features trainers who will provide insight on industry topics during sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units (RUs), along with an exhibit hall filled with audiovisual manufacturers, many of which will provide sneak peeks at products that will launch during the InfoComm show in June.

“E4 attendees have told us that the top reason they come to our events is to become educated about industry trends and business information,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “The new 2011 season includes a highly specialized day of training sessions that deal with strategies in digital signage, AV/IT convergence, audio integration and sales techniques. These sessions are worth a total of 10.5 InfoComm CTS RUs — the highest amount ever offered through E4 — to give attendees as many opportunities as possible to learn and earn.”

Max Kopsho, Kramer’s director of training and the InfoComm 2010 Educator of the Year, is one of several new presenters to join the Almo E4 tour.



“Kramer shares in Almo’s dedication to providing systems integrators with relevant and timely information and to supporting the Pro AV channel’s profitability through the understanding of new technologies," Kopsho said. "Our goal through this training is to enable our partners to provide the highest level of system design, installation and support.”

The E4 San Francisco and Dallas events will also include a Projector Shoot-Out where different types of projector technologies and screens will be shown to demonstrate how all products are not created equal. Manufacturers including AMX, Chief, Christie, Hitachi, Kramer, LG, NEC, Panasonic, Premier Mounts, Toshiba, Samsung, Sharp, will exhibit at both E4 events. More than $5,000 in prizes as well as breakfast and lunch will also be available to resellers, consultants and integrators who attend Almo’s complimentary E4 events.

Almo’s E4 San Francisco event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the South San Francisco Convention Center. The E4 Dallas event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. To register for either event, go to

www.e4avtour.com