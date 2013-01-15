Atlona to Present Session on HDMI Standards at ISE

- Atlona, a digital connectivity solutions provider, announced that Bill Schripsema, the company's commercial product manager, will deliver an educational session on HDMI standards at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2013.
- "HDMI Done Right - A Technical Deep-Dive" will take place on January 29, from 3- 4:30 p.m. in room D204.
- In his presentation, Schripsema will provide an in-depth look into the technical aspects of HDMI standards, and will discuss the proper handling of HDMI signals in any AV system. Attendees will learn about protocols such as extended display identification data (EDID), hot plug, and high-bandwidth digital content protection (HDCP), and how they work with one another to produce an optimal HDMI signal.
- "Over the last two years, HDMI has supplanted all other video formats to become the standard in all sectors of the audio/visual world," said Schripsema. "By attending this session, attendees will walk away understanding the infrastructure and technology of HDMI, as well as the keys to identifying, diagnosing, and solving issues in the field."
- Schripsema has 40 years of experience in the AV industry, 25 of which were involved in sales and product management with manufacturers including General Electric, Ampro, Christie, Barco, and Liberty AV Solutions. In addition, he has had more than a decade of experience with AV integrators, operation, system design, and installation. Schripsema is CTS certified, has served on the InfoComm Projection Shoot-out Committee, currently serves on the ICIA CTS Certification Committee, and has been an instructor at numerous InfoComm and ICIA functions.