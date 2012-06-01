Carl Jacobson Moves to PreSonus

Carl Jacobson has joined PreSonus in the newly created position of director of business development and strategic marketing.
- In this role, Jacobson will be responsible for forging strategic business relationships and driving co-marketing initiatives with key music and technology providers.
- Previously, Carl has been vice president of marketing for Nimbit, a fan-commerce and promotion platform for musicians, and vice president of marketing for Cakewalk, providers of music software and hardware. In the 1990s, Carl worked for A&M and New World Records, and launched Soundsbig.com, an online radio broadcasting network.
- Jacobson has been responsible for successful co-marketing campaigns featuring Intel, Microsoft, H-P, Dell, and many others in positioning their products for the music marketplace.
- Jacobson is also a regular public speaker on music technology and music business with engagements including SXSW, CMJ Music Marathon, Belfast Music Week, ASCAP "I Create Music Expo," and NAMM. He has written or contributed to articles for ASCAP's Playback, Billboard, Hypebot, and Electronic Musician, among others.
- Jacobson's start date with PreSonus in this new role will be July 2.