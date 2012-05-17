Atlona Products on Display at InfoComm 2012

Atlona High-Speed HDMI 4x4 Matrix Switcher (AT-PRO3HD44M)



Featuring the latest HDBaseT technology, the Atlona AT-PRO3HD44M 4x4 HDMI matrix switcher extends HDMI sources up to 230 feet over CAT6 cables at 1080p and 1920x1200, or 200 feet with CAT5e cables. The unit allows for effortless control of up to eight devices through IR remote control, RS-232, third-party IR control boxes, and the front panel.

The AT-PRO3HD44M has built-in digital audio S/PDIF loop outs that allow audio distribution to an AVR or amplifier. S/PDIF output supports PCM 2 channel, Dolby 2.0, Dolby Digital 5.1, and DTS 5.1 digital audio formats. To ensure all audio passes through, the 4x4 matrix switcher supports all lossy and lossless formats up to Dolby True HD and DTS HD Master Audio pass through for HDMI outputs, as well as 3D signals.

Programmable learned EDID memory presets are loadable to any source connected to the matrix switcher, ensuring that any display can receive audio and video.



Atlona High-Speed DVI Plus Audio 16x16 Matrix Switcher (AT-HDDVI1616-AM)

The Atlona AT-HDDVI1616-AM 16x16 DVI plus audio matrix switcher is HDCP compliant, with three control options, nine programmable memory presets, and EDID learning. With switching as fast as .5 seconds and resolutions of up to 1920x1200 or 2Kx1K, presentations of all types will have the crisp video required.