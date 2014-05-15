MediaMatrix F-DCM

- MediaMatrix is introducing a networked audio and control input/output node that supports both Dante and CobraNet audio transport protocols for efficient and convenient extension of audio and control inputs and outputs in networked systems.
- “With TCP/IP compliant protocols like Audinate’s Dante gaining wide adoption in the AV industry, and legacy protocols like CobraNet present in thousands of installations worldwide, it makes sense to combine the networking capability into one simple and efficient device,” remarked Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Corporation.
- “We created the distributed DSP market when we introduced MediaMatrix in 1993, and we continue to innovate and incorporate emerging technologies in the best interest of the world’s designers, consultants and integrators. This is our next big step in making our products easy to incorporate and use regardless of which audio transport protocol is required.”
- The F-DCM automatically determines which audio transport protocol is in use and negotiates its connection to the network accordingly via the same network connection and RJ45 jack. Rotary controls on the F-DCM front panel allow easy setting of the device address.
- The new F-DCM is a 2-in/2-out network device designed for legislative chambers that can also be used in courtrooms and conference rooms. The F-DCM features two mic or line inputs on XLR or Euro connectors, each with 48V phantom power, and two line level outputs on Euro connectors. The first output is amplified by a dedicated 35 watt power amplifier for driving local near field monitors though a pair of ¼-inch phono connectors.
- The F-DCM also provides extension of control via either Dante or CobraNet connections, including RS485 or RS232 serial control and two each of GPIO in and out. The F-DCM also provides remote control of the mic level, phantom power on/off and input mute per channel.
- The F-DCM is housed in a compact and durable 18-gauge steel chassis that can be mounted easily under tables, in millwork or in equipment racks or housings. The F-DCM features an internal universal power supply (100V – 240V, 50/60Hz at 20W), which connects via an IEC connector in the rear panel.
- The new F-DCM input/output node will be demonstrated on the Peavey Commercial Audio stand (#C10129) at the InfoComm 2014 exhibition in Las Vegas, June 18 – 20, 2014.