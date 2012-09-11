Tony Del Gianni to Lead LOUD’s Global Operations

LOUD Technologies Inc. (“LOUD”) has appointed Tony Del Gianni to the role of vice president of operations.
- Del Gianni joins the company from his most-recent position at Harman Pro. He will lead the evolution of LOUD’s manufacturing and operations function, service, and support team designed to enable LOUD’s aggressive product innovation and market expansion strategies.
- “LOUD’s brands are generating some amazing market attention and sales for our channel partners thanks to innovative new products like the Martin Audio MLA Compact, Mackie DLM Powered Loudspeaker and EAW Avalon dance club system,” said Mark Graham, LOUD’s CEO. “As we set our sights on even greater success at an even faster pace, I’m thrilled to have Tony take the reigns of our purchasing, procurement and support functions. I am confident that he will very quickly improve our time-to-market on new products and customer order fill rates, while at the same time increasing quality across our entire supply chain.”
- Del Gianni will report to Alex Nelson, president of LOUD’s Mackie and Ampeg brands, and be based out of LOUD’s corporate headquarters in Woodinville, WA. He and his newly integrated team will manage all operations support functions – from new product procurement and sourcing, all the way through full-lifecycle service and support.
- “Tony has the ideal mix of engineering chops, sourcing and procurement experience, quality management, and broad pro-audio supply base contacts,” explained Nelson. “He will have a commensurately significant and immediate impact on both the availability and reliability of our products, and enable us to deliver on our promise of being the most valued provider of pro audio products on the planet.”