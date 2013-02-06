Yamaha Brings Back Test Drive Campaign for Pro Audio

- In an effort to offer the new Yamaha CL Digital Console to live sound engineers, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has introduced its ‘Test Drive’ Campaign with participating Yamaha CL Commercial Audio dealers. The ‘Test Drive’ marketing campaign was first implemented over ten years ago.
- Now through June 30, participating Yamaha CL dealers will offer the 72-hour CL Test Drive to live sound engineers free of charge (dealer may require deposit, shipping/delivery fees). The complete system includes a racked, two-unit RIO3224-D I/O, 150′ snake, and road case for a gig of their choosing. The system provides 72 inputs and 35 outputs.
- “We wanted to provide sound engineers an opportunity for a real-world mix experience to hear the sound quality of the new CL console,” said Marc Lopez, marketing manager, Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems. “In this way, participating dealers who have accepted the ‘Test Drive’ challenge can offer the use of a CL console to engineers for a limited time without compromising their rental inventory.”
Topics